Live At The Public Theater on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on September 26th. Featuring songs from Sting’s latest album and forthcoming Broadway musical of the same name, the DVD and Blu-ray captures Sting in an intimate evening of music and storytelling filmed on his birthday, during a run of 10 benefit concerts performed at The Public Theater in New York City. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available for worldwide pre-order beginning today.