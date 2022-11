Not Available

Recorded during a series of concerts at The Hague in early May 1991, this show is from 10 May and served as a benefit gig for Kurd Aid. It isn't a full length performance of course, but still remains interesting. Several of the performances were released as live b-sides on 'Ten Summoner's Tales' era singles. Perhaps of most interest is the live version of Hendrix's 'Purple Haze', a rip-roaring crowd favourite from that tour.