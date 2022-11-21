Sting - Unmasked!

Not Available

Here's a chance for fans to get to know the man behind the wrestling persona of "Sting." Watch as clips capture Sting's impressive holds and slams on the mats during a number of different fights. Listen to him talk about himself and his career, free of all the face paint he often wears while performing. Discover why Sting enjoys wrestling with some opponents more than others and why he appears to enjoy quarreling with so many of his opponents. Find out what makes this man tick and why he chose to pursue wrestling as a career. Watch and try to determine how Sting will spend the rest of his career once he meets all of his present wrestling goals.