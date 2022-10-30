1934

Stingaree

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1934

Studio

Not Available

A young lady named Hilda who works as a servant for the wealthy Clarksons, sheep farmers, and dreams of being a great singer. An upcoming visit by Sir Julian, a famous composer arriving from London, drives jealous Mrs. Clarkson (an interfering biddy who fancies she can sing - but can't) to send away Hilda, so he doesn't hear Hilda has a good voice. Meanwhile, an infamous outlaw named Stingaree has just arrived in town and kidnaps Sir Julian, then poses as him at the Clarksons, where he meets Hilda a few hours before she is to leave.

Cast

Richard DixStingaree
Mary BolandMrs. Clarkson
Conway TearleSir Julian Kent
Andy DevineHowie
Una O'ConnorAnnie
Henry StephensonMr. Hugh Clarkson

