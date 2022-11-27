Not Available

After a near-fatal car accident, Kaitlyn awakens and is horrified to find her son, Milo, missing in a small town plagued with residents reluctant to help her. During her desperate quest, Kaitlyn meets Esther and Sheriff Charlie Taggart, who describe the town as a place where souls have become trapped between the world of the living, and the world of the dead. They warn of a looming presence known only as Stingy Jack, who will stop at nothing to keep Kaitlyn from her son by manipulating her perception of reality, testing her limits not only as a mother, but also as a human being. In a town where souls have seemingly become detached, Kaitlyn's time is running out and she must find Milo before his soul becomes trapped in the town forever.