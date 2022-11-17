Not Available

Stitch

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Harry attends an interview, full of optimism that he will walk out with the financial benefits that enable to him to live a sustainable life. But the cold bureaucracy, and the unsympathetic individuals behind it, prove impossible to navigate. To escape his horrific situation, Harry finds himself retreating into his imagination – a softer world, full of wool and crochet. Stitch is an animated short film which highlights the need for change in the way we treat those with illnesses and disabilities in the UK.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images