Harry attends an interview, full of optimism that he will walk out with the financial benefits that enable to him to live a sustainable life. But the cold bureaucracy, and the unsympathetic individuals behind it, prove impossible to navigate. To escape his horrific situation, Harry finds himself retreating into his imagination – a softer world, full of wool and crochet. Stitch is an animated short film which highlights the need for change in the way we treat those with illnesses and disabilities in the UK.