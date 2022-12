Stock Aitken Waterman - Gold

Not Available

KYLIE MINOGUE - I Should Be So Lucky JASON DONOVAN - Too Many Broken Hearts RICK ASTLEY - Never Gonna Give You Up DEAD OR ALIVE - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) BANANARAMA - Venue MEL & KIM - Respectable SINITTA - Toy Boy PRINCESS - Say I'm Your Number One THE REYNOLDS GIRLS - I'd Rather Jack STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN - Roadblock BROTHER BEYOUND - The Harder I Try DEAD OR ALIVE - Lover Come Back (To Me) KYLIE MINOGUE - Better The Devil You Know SAMANTHA FOX - Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now HAZELL DEAN - Who's Leaving Who BIG FUN - Blame It On The Boogie LONNIE GORDON - Happenin' All Over Again SONIA - You'll Never Stop Me Loving You DIVINE - You Think You're A Man KYLIE MINOGUE & JASON DONOVAN - Especially For You