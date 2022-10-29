The story of the encounter between a boy and a girl. He confesses that he fell in love with her at first sight, but she does not believe him. However, as they walk through the night in Madrid, they share their desires, secrets, and maybe a few little lies. But soon the film brings us back to the harsh reality of power struggles, psychological games and conflicts between the sexes. Stockholm thus offers an incredible reading of the relations between young people today.
|Aura Garrido
|Ella
|Jesús Caba
|Friend
|Susana Abaitua
|Friend 1
|Miriam Marco
|Friend 3
|Lorena Mateo
|Friend 2
|Javier Pereira
|Él
View Full Cast >