Not Available

In the depths of a mysterious warehouse hidden from the outside world, an extreme experience awaits. TitanMen exclusives David Anthony, Aymeric DeVille, JR Matthews and Tibor Wolfe headline a muscular cast bursting through its latex and restraints in a sexually charged effort filled with sucking, fucking, fisting and pissing. What other secrets await in the Stockroom? Find out as directors Brian Mills and Paul Wilde play with shadows and light in this dark yet visually striking entry. Tibor Wolfe doesn't stand a chance with masters David Anthony and Spencer Reed, who feed, fuck, piss and fist the hairy hunk into submission. Muscle man Jim Ferro gets a special delivery -- a caged JR Matthews, bound and gagged for his owner's pleasure. Brought in on a forklift, Daniel Michael is driven wild by bearded captors Aymeric DeVille and Alessio Romero, who tops both of them.