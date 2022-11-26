Not Available

In 2003 Stocktown made its first documentary series for Swedish Television, a collage of street culture and urban inventiveness in four continents. The sequel Stocktown X South Africa, is a documentary about the contemporary vigorous, social and creative urban cultures of South Africa. When the Swedish directors Teddy Goitom and Benjamin Taft set off on a road trip across South Africa, they met fashion designers, punk bands, artists and guerilla filmmakers who all redefine what it means to be young independent and South African in the twenty-first century.