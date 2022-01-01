Not Available

Stolen Seas presents a chilling exploration of the Somali pirate phenomenon and forces you to rethink everything you thought you knew about pirates. It's November 8th, 2008 and the CEC Future, a Danish-owned merchant ship, is on high alert. Sailing inside the pirate-infested swath of sea between Somalia and Yemen, the ship's captain blinks hard at the radar screen where a light begins to flash. This is it, Nozhkin thinks, and he's right. Machine guns sound on the boat's hull and for two months this 13-man crew will be held at the mercy of Somali pirates, helpless as hostage negotiations threaten their lives and cameras capture every move. The pirates' translator, Ishmael Ali, a single dad who may or may not have stumbled into this controversial role, puts in a call to the shipping magnate's CEO Per Gullestrup demanding an exorbitant 7 million dollars. The shipowner's response is the first of many misfires and communications to come...