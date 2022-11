Not Available

Director Quentin Tarantino tasked Eli Roth to craft a mini-movie called Stolz der Nation (Nation's Pride) that will be included in the theatrical cut of Inglourious Basterds. To help promote Inglourious Basterds via the film-within-a-film, Roth has slapped together a trailer for Nation's Pride blending black and white photography with modern multi-layered camera effects.