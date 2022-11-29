Stomach of the World

Not Available

This playful surrealist film depicts the world as a body. A group of non-descript, Soviet era-looking children do all sorts of exercises and games to keep the body going. The world can be a stomach that needs filling, but also a snake modelled after the Greek ouroboros, that eats its own tail. The children can be eaten by the snake, but also crawl in and out of it themselves. Animation, puppetry and language exercises are serious activities controlled by an unseen narrator/master of ceremonies. Are they even children or are they little workers in one big system?