In a world inundated with ever increasing atrocities and glorification of such insane activities, Mack Dawg Productions stands tall and delivers Stomping Grounds”. The film is a mind bending journey into the spin cycle that is modern snowboarding. “Stomping Grounds” is guarenteed SIIICCCCKK! Featuring the antics of Peter Line, Daniel Franck, Dave Lee, Ingemar Backman, Kevin Jones, Blaise Rosenthal, Jamie Lynn, Carabeth Burnside, Jim Rippey, Joey McGuire, Todd Schlooser, and many many others. –This film documented the next step in airs. Kevin Jones spinning over the Tioga Road Gap still stands up to this day, and Peter Line’s corkscrew 900′s off drops were truly revolutionary.