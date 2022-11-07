Not Available

Stone Age Warriors

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story begins with an explorer named Nakamura heading deep into the jungle to find a hidden treasure. But the "treasure" is actually a drug cache guarded by a vicious tribe, and Nakamura is captured. His daughter, Eko (Elaine Lui) heads off to find him, with an insurance investigator (Nina Li) in tow. Along the way, they meet Lung Fei (Fan Siu-Wong), a missionary's son whose kung fu skills come in very handy as they head deeper into the jungle.

Cast

Nina Li ChiLucy Wong
Elaine Lui Siu-LingEko Nakamura / Kong Ko
Fan Siu-WongLung Fei
Chang Kuo-ChuHiroshi Nakamura
Dick WeiExpedition Captain
Devi IvonneLeopard Woman (as Devi Sabah)

View Full Cast >

Images