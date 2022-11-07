Stone Age Warriors

Not Available

The story begins with an explorer named Nakamura heading deep into the jungle to find a hidden treasure. But the "treasure" is actually a drug cache guarded by a vicious tribe, and Nakamura is captured. His daughter, Eko (Elaine Lui) heads off to find him, with an insurance investigator (Nina Li) in tow. Along the way, they meet Lung Fei (Fan Siu-Wong), a missionary's son whose kung fu skills come in very handy as they head deeper into the jungle.