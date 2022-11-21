Not Available

In 2007, Academy Award winning actor Adrien Brody fell in love with a partially burned stone barn, reminiscent of an old European castle, hidden in the woods of upstate New York. Looking to fulfill a life-long dream of having a place in the country, he went out on a limb and purchased the enchanting but dilapidated structure. Adrien took charge of an elaborate restoration of the property spanning seven years, transforming it into a magical place to share with family and friends. Teaming up with filmmaker Kevin Ford, Adrien created a personal cinematic record of the journey. Stone Barn Castle is a portrayal of the pursuit of dreams and the distance one must travel to achieve them.