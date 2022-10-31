Stone Is the Earth

Not Available

Good fortune does a family more harm than benefit in this independent drama from author and filmmaker Mes de Guzman. Young Vergel left his family to take as job as a miner, and following a long stretch away from home he returns and enjoys a reunion with his younger siblings, a mischievous brother and a sister who is newly aware of matters of the heart. All is well in the household until Vergel makes a startling discovery -- there are gold deposits on the family's farm. Vergel's first concern is the safety and well-being of his family, but as the value of the gold claim rises, his lust for money begins to overpower his common sense and regard for others.