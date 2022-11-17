Stone Markers

Not Available

"I see you, friends..." So says an eerie voice in the woods that seems to haunt identical twin brothers, Cory and Connor Sherman and their three friends after they discover a strange stone marker in the woods. And when a mental patient escapes and a young boy disappears, the group embarks on a quest that uncovers information related to the disappearances of seven children more than thirty years earlier. But what starts out as an adventure soon turns terrifying as one of the boys goes missing and the remaining boys are confronted by a horrifying truth that threatens their very lives.