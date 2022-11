Not Available

Dynamic movement is the theme of this exciting portrayal of one of Britain's best young climbers. From anarchic schoolboy to internationally-renowned climber, the film covers aspects of Johnny Dawes' life in a mixture of semi-surreal images, documentary-style voice overs and carefully selected cool tunes. The film epitomises what makes him unique and documents some of Johnny's unrepeated routes on the Derbyshire gritstone edges and the spectacular Quarryman Groove in Wales.