Stone Moss is composed entirely from digital still images and is a segment of a much larger and multifaceted work titled Agency of Time, a 3 tier, long-term project consisting of a symphonic mutli channel video/sound installation, a series of single channel works and a photography book. Stone Moss is the first of the series of single channel works. The content of Stone Moss as well as of the photographs and installation focus on an awareness of perception, point of view, time, desire, and memory to encourage an active yet open emotional engagement with the piece.