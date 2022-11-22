Not Available

Stone Spray Sandwich

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Join TransWorld MX as they take you behind the scenes with the best racers and freestyle motocross riders on the planet. Features a variety of locations, from the legendary Castillo Ranch to the Mulisha Compound and everywhere in between. You ll see the pros in the business testing at top-secret locations, freeriders going huge in the natural terrain of Beaumont, Utah, Reche Canyon and more, and even score a pass into Ricky Carmichael s own backyard. Filmed entirely on 16mm film, Stone Spray Sandwich promises to be the ultimate moto film of 2005 and is packed with tons of bonus features.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images