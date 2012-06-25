Stone Temple Pilots: Alive in the Windy City

2012

Filmed at a sold out Riviera Theatre in Chicago in March 2010, Alive In The Windy City is the first Stone Temple Pilots live concert to be authorized for video release. The band are in top form and the show both looks and sounds spectacular. The concert was held shortly before the release of their recent Stone Temple Pilots album and the tracklisting combines new songs interspersed with their classic hits. This is a great live concert by one of the most successful rock acts of the last twenty years./ Line-up: Scott Weiland (lead vocals), Robert DeLeo (bass), Dean DeLeo (guitars), Eric Kretz (drums).