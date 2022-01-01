Stone Temple Pilots: MTV Unplugged 1993

Not Available

Stone Temple Pilots, the hard rock sensation based south of Los Angeles, taped a performance for "MTV Unplugged" in New York City in November of 1993. Band members Weiland (vocals), Robert DeLeo (bass), Dean DeLeo (guitars) and Eric Kretz (drums) perform a rockin' acoustic set featuring tracks off their debut album Core. Recorded 17 November 1993 at Sony Music Studios - New York. Set List: 1. Crackerman; 2. Creep; 3. Andy Warhol; 4. Plush; 5. Big Empty; 6. Sin; 7. Wicked Garden; 8. Sex Type Thing.