Filmed live at the Beat Workshop in Germany, this 1973 concert features an outstanding performance by Stone the Crows at the height of their creative powers. The Scottish rock band showcases vocalist Maggie Bell, whose haunting style invited comparisons to Janis Joplin. Songs include "On the Highway," "Going Down," "Penicillin Blues," "Niagara," "Sunset Cowboy," "Palace of the King" and "Good Time Girl."