Stoned Bros

Sick of city life, primo-stoner Charlie and his up-tight cousin Eddie decide it's time to reconnect with their home-grown roots. Taking off in a beat-up Ford they spark it up on a spiritual journey across to find and return a sacred stone. To succeed they must survive a series of hilarious encounters including a demonically possessed dog, a depressed drag queen, a soul-searching cop, and a deadly spider that has come along for the ride. Only one thing is for certain, it's going to be a blast!