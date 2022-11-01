Not Available

Journey back 4,500 years to unlock the secrets of the world's most enduring archaeological mystery—Stonehenge. Stonehenge Decoded presents world-renowned archaeologists as they reveal a revolutionary new theory about who built Stonehenge and why. Thanks to a recent discovery of a lost city just two miles from the famous stone circle, our understanding of this era is now transformed. Featuring dramatic recreations, groundbreaking new discoveries, and fascinating interviews, Stonehenge Decoded transports us back to an ancient time to shed new light on this mysterious monument in ways never before possible. Narrated by Donald Sutherland.