Spinal Tap, having put Stonehenge on the map in their legendary song about the world heritage site, pay their first visit to the monument. As if drawn by some primal, magnetic force, Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls set out on a pilgrimage to this ancient site. The silent song of these mysterious lithic Sirens inspires the distinguished artistes to make a trans-generational house-call.