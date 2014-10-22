2014

Stones for the Rampart

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 2014

Studio

Monolith Films

To be defeated and not be - a victory. This is the motto that life is guided by three young friends: Alek, Sophy and Rudy. Scouts, high school graduates high school in Warsaw drifting ambitious plans for the future broken through September 1939. Entering adulthood in a very dramatic times, which puts them a choice - to survive at any cost, or to join the fighting for a free homeland, risking everything. The boys brought up in patriotic homes, shaped by the ideals of scouting, they decide to fight. They become soldiers, and although every scrape with death, they can live a full life.

Cast

Marcel SabatTadeusz Zawadzki "Zośka"
Wojciech ZielińskiStanislaw Broniewski 'Stefan Orsza'
Kamil SzeptyckiMaciej Aleksy Dawidowski "Alek"
Andrzej ChyraJan Kiwerski
Wolfgang BoosRottenführer Ewald Lange
Olgierd ŁukaszewiczDr. Trojanowski

View Full Cast >

Images