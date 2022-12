Not Available

Exploration of the Battle of Stones River which was one of the hardest fought battles of the Civil War and took place between December 31, 1862 and January 2, 1863 with causalities of 27 percent on the Confederate side and 29 percent on the Union side. It came at a critical period when the Union badly needed a victory. The DVD features the battlefield theater film which explores the history, tactics and strategies of the battle.