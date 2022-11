Not Available

Based on a true story about a warlord who rapes the wife of an exiled man resulting in her pregnancy. To keep her shameful secret, the woman goes to her father’s house for the delivery. However there she finds out that the warlord has used his might and is planning a marriage with her 13 year old sister. To prevent his own disgrace and to ensure that the marriage goes ahead, the warlord orders his rape victim stoned for obviously having illegal extra-marital relations.