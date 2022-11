Not Available

James Wong stars as a late night talk show host who tells some of the dirtiest jokes and is insanely popular. His show is the biggest rated late night show on television. But all of his credit should go to his mistreated joke writer (Tommy Wong). Instead of paying him the money he truly deserves, James Wong short changes him every chance he can get. His personal life is a mess as well. He has a hot wife whom he can't satisfy and no friends.