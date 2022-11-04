Stop Driving Us Crazy

Not Available

Because of a depletion of oxygen on his own planet, Rusty, a Martian, investigates life on Earth. Another reason why Earth was chosen is because of the intriguing Christian messages Rusty hears from there, such as all are children of God. Once there, he finds that of Earth's objects he most resembles cars and masquerades as one. He is dismayed to learn from other cars and from what he sees that cars are ruled by these strange two-legged creatures that often do not know how to treat each other while commandeering these cars. The crazy behavior of these two legged creatures in relation to driving cars is even more appalling after they have consumed alcohol. This crazy behavior does not match the Christian messages that Rusty had overheard before his arrival.