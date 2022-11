Not Available

Susan, a gold-digging con artist, marries the 108-year-old Edwin on the safe assumption that he'll soon die and she'll be able to grab his fortune. Four years later, , Edwin's still alive, and she's beginning to run out of patience. What she doesn't know is a witch is keeping Edwin alive until he turns 150 in order to complete one of her own magic spells. Will Susan be able to work out a deal, or will they be stuck waiting on Edwin for the next 40 years?