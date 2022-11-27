Stop Nineteen

Not Available

‘Dark tourism’ has been defined as travel to places historically associated with death or tragedy. In Belfast, Northern Ireland, this industry is booming. A new phenomena of tourists now travel to visit the working class streets of the city where the majority of the conflict took place and thirty six thousand people died during The Troubles, the colloquial name given to a thirty year period of political dispute and violence (1968-1998). Long-term residents begin to feel like they are part of the attraction, their testimonies give strength to this disastrous mass tourism.