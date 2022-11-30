Stop! No Entry

Not Available

Once this place was one country, the Soviet Union, but now it is the border between the Kaliningrad region and Lithuania, Russia and the European Union. The Russians, whose ancestors were brought here from the east, still live in German houses, among German cemeteries. Across the border - Lithuania, which survived the Soviet occupation, the mass exile of Lithuanians to Siberia and regained independence 30 years ago with the collapse of the USSR. The life of the border regions on both sides of the two-meter fence may be different, but people are similar.