1992

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

A tough cop's (Sylvester Stallone) seemingly frail mother (Estelle Getty) comes to stay with him and progressively interferes in his life. She buys him an illegal MAC-10 machine pistol and starts poking around in his police cases. Eventually, the film draws to a denouement involving the title of the film and the revelation that even though she seems frail and weak she is capable of strong actions in some circumstances, i.e. when her son is threatened by thugs and she shoots herself in the shoulder.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneSgt. Joe Bomowski
Estelle GettyTutti Bomowski
JoBeth WilliamsLt. Gwen Harper
Roger ReesParnell
Martin FerreroPaulie
Gailard SartainMunroe

View Full Cast >

Images