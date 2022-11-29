Storage War Loot

Not Available

    Roebling Hall Gallery closed due to bankruptcy in November 2008. Draeger's was their last show ever in their Chelsea space. At his advice, the dealer rented a storage unit at Storage Mart to store the unsold stock. Draeger asked if he could store a few items with the dealer: a huge tripod, a few Sotheby frames and a recent sculpture that he had hammered from a NYC parking sign. Four years later, Draeger received a call from the producers of Storage Wars, asking permission to feature his work in the show. Storage Mart auctions off any possessions from a unit that remains unpaid for three months. All Draeger's objects and many of his friends' artworks changed owner. The sculpture, which the new owner Joe P. calls a "crazy installation", has never been seen again.

