Store gutter gråter ikke

Not Available

In this movie we get to meet different drug abusers in prison. Each of them have committed crimes of more or less seriousness. The main characters in the documentary is those who get chosen to participate for the "stifinner" (pathfinder)-project. First and foremost this project seeks to rehabilitate the prisoners, they want to give the prisoners more individual freedom in block C3 and thereby responsibility and confident in themselves. The volunteers of the project (ex. cons and addicts), meets the cons to talk about their experience both in and out of prison, and how they can improve themselves to gain a respectable position in a normal society.