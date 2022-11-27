Stories from Star Trek VI

Not Available

A very good making-of documentary that covers all aspects of production from story development to the photography, music, and visual effects. The producers describe reeling from the failure of 'Star Trek V.' and their aborted plans for a movie about young Kirk and Spock (which finally came to fruition in 2009, long after these interviews were recorded). Gene Roddenberry disliked the tone of the script, but was screened a completed cut of the film just prior to his death and reportedly was happy with it.