A screen adaptation of Lally Katz's one-woman stage show. One of Australia's most acclaimed playwrights, Lally Katz made her acting debut – playing herself – in Stories I Want to Tell You in Person, which she wrote for Belvoir St Theatre. Instead of the show they asked her to write, Katz took her commission and spent it on fortune-tellers in New York, and wrote a play about that instead.