Stories of Our Cinema

Not Available

On 11 May 1896, in the Price circus, owned by Englishman William Parish, the Hungarian Edwin Rousby, using an animatograph, screened the first moving images ever shown in Spain. Based on that event, the narrator, Antonio Resines, sets about compiling a series of anecdotes until lending shape to an astonishing history, that of Spanish cinema. The narration is combined with testimonies by directors, actors and producers, all illustrated with images from the films to which they refer.