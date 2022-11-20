Stories Of Sex(es)

Not Available

Good eating, nice company and lots of sex - how could the evening possibly turn out any better? Four sexy women meet for dinner and share their most intimate secrets: Agathe seduces her daughter's young boyfriend, while Lise has never experienced the joy of having an orgasm - up until now that is... Later we also join the gentlemen at their dinner as they share their stories of sex. A fresh and original film with explicit scenes of sex - get ready for an evening that will be arousing, informative and entertaining!