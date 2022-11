Not Available

Brazil, 1970s: the country is living under a military dictatorship which lasted 21 years. During that period, the most produced and seen cinema was the pornochanchadas: a diverse genre that combined erotic atmosphere and popular appeal. A review of a dark period of one of the most charming countries in the universe is made through the most unprecedented way – solely through the images and sounds from a selection of the pornochanchada films, in a wry, pleasurable mash-up.