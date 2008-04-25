2008

Storm Cell

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 2008

Studio

CineTel Films

A brother and sister are torn apart when their parents die tragically in a tornado. While he moves to Seattle to be away from the memory, she devotes her life to studying storms and weather patterns. When she discovers the threat of a powerful series of tornadoes are heading for Seattle, she must convince her brother and the entire city that she is not crazy; and they are in grave danger

Cast

Robert MoloneySean Saunders
Andrew AirlieTravis
Ryan KennedyRyan
Michael IronsideJames
Matthew Kevin AndersonLew
Mimi RogersApril Saunders

View Full Cast >

Images