Storm Cell

A brother and sister are torn apart when their parents die tragically in a tornado. While he moves to Seattle to be away from the memory, she devotes her life to studying storms and weather patterns. When she discovers the threat of a powerful series of tornadoes are heading for Seattle, she must convince her brother and the entire city that she is not crazy; and they are in grave danger
|Robert Moloney
|Sean Saunders
|Andrew Airlie
|Travis
|Ryan Kennedy
|Ryan
|Michael Ironside
|James
|Matthew Kevin Anderson
|Lew
|Mimi Rogers
|April Saunders
