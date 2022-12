Not Available

Storm Chasing 2014 - The Year of The Twin Tornadoes is the 6th DVD in the Journey Through Tornado Alley Series of DVDs produced by TwisterChasers. Emmy Award Winner and Storm Chaser Jeff Piotrowski along with Kat Piotrowski take You up close and personal to the Wildest Weather on Earth. In 2014 they chased over 32,000 miles and through 15 states including the country of Iceland to bring you this exciting DVD!