Storm Chasing the Joplin EF-5 Tornad

On May 22, 2011 the unthinkable happened, an EF-5 3/4 to 1 mile wide tornado developed within seconds and tore through the heart of Joplin, Missouri. Leaving in its wake complete and total destruction. The Joplin EF-5 ranks as 7th deadliest tornado in U.S. history and more than likely will be the costliest. Legendary and Emmy Award winning storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski and storm chaser Kathryn Piotrowski captured every stunning, heart gripping moment in HD and from two distinct camera angles. This footage is 'the best tornado footage you will ever see' shot at incredibly close range from inside the wrap around of the tornado and within blocks of the violent core.