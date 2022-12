Not Available

'Tornado Alley' and 'Dixie Alley' became a breeding ground for EF-5 tornadoes, packing winds in excess of 200 mph! 1,782 tornadoes claimed more than 549 lives. As the TwisterChasers Chase team embarked on the 2011 storm season, little did they realize it would be one they would never forget and regrettably, 2011 would be the deadliest tornado year in modern times since 1950.