1956

Storm over the Nile

  • Drama
  • Adventure

June 21st, 1956

London Film Productions

Storm Over the Nile is a 1955 film adaptation of the novel The Four Feathers, directed by Terence Young. The film not only extensively used footage of the action scenes from the 1939 film version stretched into CinemaScope, but exactly the same screenplay, almost line-for-line also then directed by Zoltan Korda as well as several pieces of music by the original composer Miklos Rozsa. It featured Anthony Steel, Laurence Harvey, James Robertson Justice, Mary Ure, Ian Carmichael, Michael Horden and Christopher Lee.[2] The film was shot on location in the Sudan.

Cast

Laurence HarveyJohn Durrance
Anthony SteelHarry Faversham
James Robertson JusticeGeneral Burroughs
Mary UreMary Burroughs
Ronald LewisPeter Burroughs
Michael HordernGeneral Faversham

