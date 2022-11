Not Available

This puppet film recreates some of Danish humorist Storm P.'s popular cartoons - the so-called "inventions". A "Storm P. Invention" is how Danes would describe a highly complicated technical design. The design of these apparatuses reflects an original satirical view on a society obsessed by efficiency and technocratization. The fun is derived from the lack of proportion between the diminutive scale of the problem and incomprehensible complexity of Storm P.'s solution.