Storm Rider

2013

Spoiled 18-yr-old Dani Fielding's world is turned upside down when her father gets arrested for securities fraud, and she has to leave her upscale life in the city to stay with her gruff Uncle Sam out in the country. As Dani and her uncle struggle to bond, she's given an orphaned horse to foster and train. Dani pours her affection into this young horse, calling her Stormy and giving her all the attention she's missing from her unsettled life. Dani soon realizes that truly caring about others is the answer to most of life's biggest problems. And when her uncle and friends need her the most, Dani and Stormy work together to save the day and learn the true meaning of the word, family.